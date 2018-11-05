For anglers, and others: Chris Coole (CAN) coming in January
Chris Coole (left: photo Rodney Wilson), who will be in Ireland early next year as a member of the Lonesome Ace Stringband, comes from a good deal further north than the southern Appalachians, but is nonetheless one of the most respected old-time clawhammer banjo players, as well as songwriting and playing in other combinations including the Foggy Hogtown Boys bluegrass band.
Bluegrass Today (BT) reports that he will be one of the banjo masters at the 7th Annual California Banjo Extravaganza, beginning on Wednesday this week, along with Ned Luberecki and the host and organiser Bill Evans (who visited Ireland more than once a few years ago). BT also reports: 'A fishing enthusiast when he’s off the road, Coole’s most recent album is titled The road to the river: a collection of tunes and songs inspired by the fishing passion.'
