'Bunclody girl' video from Niall Toner
Niall Toner released yesterday (7 Nov.) a new music video, 'Bunclody girl'. Niall is deservedly the best known and most respected figure in bluegrass and traditional country music in Ireland, a position he has earned over decades as performing and recording artist, bandleader, broadcaster, and songwriter.
'Bunclody girl', however, is unmistakably an Irish ballad in 6/8 time. Niall explains:
The inspiration for 'Bunclody girl' came about in 2003, while I was sitting in the outdoor section of what was the beautiful Chantry Restaurant, in plain sight of the spot where the Clody river joins the Slaney, just below Bunclody town, in County Wexford. The girl in question was my lovely wife, Moira, who passed away on March the 6th, 2018. This video was filmed by Fiaz Farrelly on locations around Mount Leinster, which straddles Co. Carlow and Co. Wexford, and is dedicated, with love, to Moira's memory.
'Bunclody girl' can be seen and heard on YouTube and on the Niall Toner Band Facebook.
