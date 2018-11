Following our post of 29 Oct. on Tradfest 2019 (23-27 Jan.), the organisers now offer a 'two for one' Black Friday deal on tickets for selected concerts. One of these is the Kathy Mattea show in St Patrick's cathedral, on 25 Jan. Check here for what's included in the offer, which runs from midnight tonight (Thurs. 22 Nov.) to midnight tomorrow, both times being GMT.

Labels: Americana, concerts, Festivals, Visiting players