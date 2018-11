The BIB reported last week the death of North Carolina fiddler Bill Hicks , a major figure in the revival of old-time music in the last fifty years. We learn today that information is sought on his connections with old-time musicians on this side of the Atlantic - specifically in these islands, and even more particularly concerning musicians from Ireland.The FOAOTMAD news blog carries a letter of today's date fromin Virginia, banjo player, banjo teacher, and author of the admirable 2016 biography of, who had told him, 'if any one of those North Carolinian musicians deserved a book, it was Bill Hicks.' The whole letter is well worth reading, but note this part:[sic; i.e. Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill Having played old-time music in Ireland since the 1970s, the BIB editor can certainly confirm that the Fuzzy Mountain String Band's recordings on Rounder were extremely influential; the Sackville String Band might not have been founded without their impetus. Anyone who can help with Lew Stern's questions should contact him by e-mail

