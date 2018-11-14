Following the BIB post of 17 Oct. on the tour by old-time multi-instrumentalist and entertainer(GB), which begins tomorrow (15 Nov.) at Colfer's in Co. Wexford, his online schedule now shows an additional gig on Saturday and a confirmed gig for Sunday, as follows:Sat. 17th: The Record Break, Ennis, Co. Clare, 3.00 p.m.; Sexton's, Kinvara, Co. Galway (evening)Sun. 18th: The Greyhound, O'Curry St., Kilkee, Co. ClareAll dates are shown on the BIB calendar.

