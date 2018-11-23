25th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, 22-25 Aug. 2019
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, for the news that the dates for next year's event, the 25th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, will be the four days from Thursday 22 August to Sunday 25 August 2019. Booking for 2019 is in progress, with some acts to be announced over the coming weeks.
Artists interested in being a part of the Festival should contact Mick by 'phone (+353 (051) 878832; mobile: +353 (087) 2562899) or e-mail.
