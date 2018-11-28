20th Shannonside Winter Music Festival, 17-21 Jan. 2019
Shannonside Winter Music Festival announce:
Planning on hibernating this winter? Set your alarm for January 17th and the twentieth Shannonside Winter Music Festival in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare. From 17th to 22nd, a hectic schedule of over 80 events across 17 locations brings an eclectic mix of music styles worth waking up for!
While much of the roster is filled with Festival alumni, 2019 sees the debut visit from the legendary Matt Molloy, playing the Saturday night concert with multi-instrumentalist John Carty and Arty McGlynn on guitar. Mick Hanly, legendary singer/songwriter, opens the concert.
From the US, the Cintron Brothers bring flamenco sounds, and a cappella group Purely Vocals are back after a successful visit in 2012, while award-winning bluegrass bands the Special Consensus and the Petersens, both from the US, make return visits to Sixmilebridge.
The Golden Star Morris dancers from the UK make their fourth trip to Clare, and the Munich String Band bring bluegrass from Germany. Perennial favourite Frankie Lane is back, while the Spancil Hillbillies, Ukealadies, and Jazzlite swing by to keep toes tapping.
Local boy Brendan Walsh returns from Switzerland with two bands - the Led Farmers to trad-rock the place, and the Diversus Guitar Quartet to sooth the soul! Folk and trad acts include Kate Purcell, the Doyle Family (UK), Randal’s Folly, Ger O’Donnell, and Kate Theasby, MegaTrad, and many more visiting and local names.
A full Saturday of concerts on five stages at Bunratty Folk Park is a serious musical treat. The set dancing in Bunratty Castle Hotel with Johnny Reidy is always well-supported, and the gigs, sessions, and concerts throughout both villages will feature the best of music and song!
Check out the Facebook page or wmw.ie.
The Festival lineup, with artist photos, can be seen here, and the complete schedule of events and locations for the whole six days is here. A guide to accommodation in the area, with photos and links to hotel and B&B websites, is here. Tickets will go on sale online this coming weekend.
Look out for more on the BIB about the bluegrass content of the Festival in the next few days!
Labels: Dance, Festivals, Folk, Irish music, Jazz, Weather. Venues
