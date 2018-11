Tickets will go on sale online this coming weekend

Planning on hibernating this winter? Set your alarm for January 17th and the twentieth Shannonside Winter Music Festival in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare. From 17th to 22nd, a hectic schedule of over 80 events across 17 locations brings an eclectic mix of music styles worth waking up for!While much of the roster is filled with Festival alumni, 2019 sees the debut visit from the legendary, playing the Saturday night concert with multi-instrumentalistandon guitar., legendary singer/songwriter, opens the concert.From the US, thebring flamenco sounds, andgroupare back after a successful visit in 2012, while award-winning bluegrass bands theand the, both from the US, make return visits to Sixmilebridge.Thefrom the UK make their fourth trip to Clare, and thebring bluegrass from Germany. Perennial favouriteis back, while the, andswing by to keep toes tapping.Local boyreturns from Switzerland with two bands - theto trad-rock the place, and theto sooth the soul! Folk and trad acts include, the(UK),, and, and many more visiting and local names.A full Saturday of concerts on five stages at Bunratty Folk Park is a serious musical treat. The set dancing in Bunratty Castle Hotel withis always well-supported, and the gigs, sessions, and concerts throughout both villages will feature the best of music and song!

Labels: Dance, Festivals, Folk, Irish music, Jazz, Weather. Venues