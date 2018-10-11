You gave me a song: progress report
13 March 2018. (Our post of that date includes links to all info previously received.)
e-newsletter, including a report on the release on 22 Sept. of the album Hazel Dickens & Alice Gerrard - Sing me back home: the DC tapes, 1965-1969 on Free Dirt Records. The team also appeal:
Thanks to the many of you who have donated to the film over the past year! We need to raise $75,000 in the coming months to cover post production, licensing costs and complete the film by early 2019. Help us tell this story!
Donations to the Southern Documentary Fund can be made through this link.
