11 October 2018

You gave me a song: progress report

The BIB last reported on progress with production of the film You gave me a song: the life and music of Alice Gerrard over six months ago, on 13 March 2018. (Our post of that date includes links to all info previously received.)

The production team now send their latest e-newsletter, including a report on the release on 22 Sept. of the album Hazel Dickens & Alice Gerrard - Sing me back home: the DC tapes, 1965-1969 on Free Dirt Records. The team also appeal:

Thanks to the many of you who have donated to the film over the past year! We need to raise $75,000 in the coming months to cover post production, licensing costs and complete the film by early 2019. Help us tell this story!

Donations to the Southern Documentary Fund can be made through this link.

Labels: , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:29 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home