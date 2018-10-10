The Sons of Navarone
The Sons of Navarone: (l-r) Yves Aerts, Thierry Schoysman,
Guido Bos, Paul van Vlodrop
Thanks to our friends of Bluegrass in Belgium for a reminder of an outstanding European bluegrass band that hasn't yet performed in Ireland - though two of its members have, and the band as a whole tours in Britain and advertises in British Bluegrass News.
The Sons of Navarone won the European Band contest at the La Roche bluegrass festival in 2012 (no easy feat) and the Audience Popularity Award at the EWOB festival in 2016. Their album Nobody's business came out at the end of 2017, with enthusiastic notes by mandolin maestro Mike Marshall (USA) which can be read on their website. They'll be playing at the Kaleidoscoop, Molenweg 50, 2640 Mortsel, Belgium, on Friday 2 Nov.; not many BIB readers may be able to get there, but perhaps we'll see them in Ireland some time.
