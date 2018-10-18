OTH: the way ahead
Old Time Herald (OTH) - which is either with or on its way to subscribers - reflects the response to last year's readers' survey, with more features, more previously unpublished photos, more reviewers, and a return of how-to articles with music and tabs. The OTH also sends its annual fall fundraiser. Sarah Bryan (OTH editor and director) writes:
Over the next few weeks we’re going to be rolling out some new and awesome digital resources, as well as revamping our advertising package, so we’re also making improvements with organizational sustainability very much in mind. But community support remains an absolutely vital part of our organizational sustenance, and we very much hope that you will consider making a donation to the Old-Time Herald (at www.oldtimeherald.org). (Because the OTH is published by the nonprofit Old-Time Music Group, donations are tax-deductible in the United States.)
This year we have a giveaway of some wonderful music and writing from North Carolina, where the Old-Time Herald is based. We’re giving away two items. The first is the beautiful PineCone two-CD set Going down to Raleigh, packed with field recordings of some of the greatest old-time musicians active in North Carolina in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. We’re also giving away copies of Blue Ridge music trails of North Carolina from UNC Press, a guidebook by Fred Fussell and Steve Kruger, that will help you plan a music-filled trip to North Carolina. (Y’all come!) Even if you’re not going to be traveling this way soon, you’ll love the music history and photography, and the CD that accompanies the guidebook. At the end of this fall fundraiser we’ll randomly draw the names of 15 donors, who will receive either Going down to Raleigh or Blue Ridge music trails of North Carolina! (If you would like to enter the drawing but don’t wish to make a contribution at this time, just send us your name and we’ll be sure that you’re included.)
Everyone, as always: we thank you so much. We at the Old-Time Herald are grateful for your support of this magazine, which is, and always has been, a community effort.
No bluegrass fan should forget that OTH was founded by Alice Gerrard (friend of Bill Monroe and Tommy Jarrell, and pioneer woman bluegrasser in partnership with Hazel Dickens), with great support from the late Pete Kuykendall, editor of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine.
Labels: Books, CDs, Fundraising, Media, Old-time
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home