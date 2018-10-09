The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 25 Oct. 2018
Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the ninth Session this year:
We're back on Thursday 25 October. Special guests are Joyce Murphy (contemporary), Tom Horan (country/ folk), and Lucas Hennessy (Americana). Hope you can make it along.
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
