Stompin' Dave Allen in Ireland, 15-18 Nov. 2018: booklng needed for 18 Nov.
Stompin' Dave Allen (left; photo by Roy Cano), one of the leading entertainers on the old-time music scene in Britain, will be playing in Ireland a month from now.
Stompin' Dave plays and sings bluegrass, old-time, and rural blues on banjo, fiddle, guitar, and piano, plus flatfoot dancing. He has been over to Ireland on many occasions (see for example the BIB for 3 Sept. 2013, giving more detail on him), and the live reviews he gets would be envied by practically any performer. A lot of his music is on YouTube, including his own channel. The dates confirmed for this year's tour are:
Thurs. 15th Nov.: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Fri. 16th: The Market House (Tom Malone’s), Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare
Sat. 17th: Sexton's, Kinvara, Co. Galway
NB: An engagement originally planned for Sunday 18 Nov. has not materialised, and John urgently needs a gig for him on Sunday 18 November. John can supply a P.A. system and accommodation is not needed, as immediately after the gig on Sunday Dave will be travelling straight back to catch the early ferry at Rosslare on Monday morning. If you can offer a booking, please contact as soon as possible:
John Roberts
BARKING SPIDER PROMOTIONS
An Cat Dubh,
Clounlaheen East,
Mullagh,
Co. Clare,
V95 N660
Tel. 00353 (0)65 7087564
Mobile: 00353 (0)871330954
