Thanks toof Barking Spider Promotions, Clounlaheen East, Mullagh, Co. Clare, for the news that Stompin' Dave Allen (left; photo by), one of the leading entertainers on the old-time music scene in Britain, will be playing in Ireland a month from now.plays and sings bluegrass, old-time, and rural blues on banjo, fiddle, guitar, and piano, plus flatfoot dancing. He has been over to Ireland on many occasions (see for example the BIB for 3 Sept. 2013 , giving more detail on him), and the live reviews he gets would be envied by practically any performer. A lot of his music is on YouTube, including his own channel . The dates confirmed for this year's tour are:Thurs. 15th Nov.: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. WexfordFri. 16th: The Market House (Tom Malone’s), Miltown Malbay, Co. ClareSat. 17th: Sexton's, Kinvara, Co. GalwayNB: An engagement originally planned for Sunday 18 Nov. has not materialised, and Johna gig for him on, as immediately after the gig on Sunday Dave will be travelling straight back to catch the early ferry at Rosslare on Monday morning. If you can offer a booking,John RobertsBARKING SPIDER PROMOTIONSAn Cat Dubh,Clounlaheen East,Mullagh,Co. Clare,V95 N660Tel. 00353 (0)65 7087564Mobile: 00353 (0)871330954

