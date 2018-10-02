'Senegal to Seeger' helps feed the hungry
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - announces:
Friends... Old Town School graciously donated the space next Sunday, 7 Oct. at 1.30 p.m. for me to run a preview performance of 'From Senegal to Seeger' before my western tour. This event will be a fundraiser for Care For Real food pantry who feed Chicago’s hungry and homeless. Please come if you can, or check out Care For Real if you can't. Thanks!
ADMISSION IS FREE, NO ADVANCE TICKETS.
PS: After that, I'll be hopping on a plane with six instruments! Wish me luck.
Michael will be giving other performances of 'Senegal to Seeger' in Arizona and Colorado during October.
