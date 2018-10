With Sacred Harp Dublin due to celebrate Isaac Watts Day* just a month from now (Saturday 24 November), the Bitter Southerner online magazine publishes today's article 'Let everybody sing' about the ancient, living Sacred Harp tradition and the communities that it forms. Reece grew up in the north Georgia mountains where all-day singing conventions and dinner on the ground were a major part of life: the conventionsAnd this lies at the root of its widening appeal; Reece describes those who came to a convention at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church, Alpharetta, Georgia:The article, with audio examples supplied byand photographs by, is a fine introduction to the Sacred Harp world, with a link to the Sacred Harp singing website and the Matt and Erica Hinton film Awake my soul: the story of the Sacred Harp . Recommended. Isaac Watts (1674-1748), 'Godfather of English hymnody', is credited with writing some 750 hymns. The celebration this year will be on the day before the 270th anniversary of his death, and will be held from 14.00 to 17.30 in the Robert Emmet Community Development Centre on Usher St., Dublin 8.

