Rhiannon Giddens (USA) in Sligo, Sun. 28 Oct. 2018
Rhiannon Giddens (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, winner of the 2016 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, and deliverer of the Keynote Address at IBMA's World of Bluegrass 2017) will be in concert at Sligo on Sunday 28 October.
The venue is the Hawk's Well Theatre (not 'Hank Well's Theatre', as shown here), and tickets (€28 +s.c.) can be booked here. Doors open at 7.00 p.m., and the show starts at 8.00 p.m.
*Alec also confirms that the Burren Hostel at Lisdoonvarna can now be booked for the weekend 22-24 Feb. 2019, when the Second Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering will be held. More news about the Gathering will appear on the BIB as soon as possible.
