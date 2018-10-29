NTB at Temple Bar Tradfest, Jan. 2019
Niall Toner (left) announced a week ago on Facebook:
I am still 'in recovery', though totally inspired, after three weeks in the USA, at IBMA in Raleigh, NC, and Nashville, TN, but looking forward to the next outings for the Niall Toner Band... December the 3rd, we will play Ballymore Eustace for Roy Thompson, which will be the end-of-year gig for his excellent music club [see the BIB for 25 Oct.]. Then, our first gig of 2019 will be, I'm delighted to say, in St Michan's church in Dublin, as part of Tradfest 2019, on Thursday January the 24th. So, check us out!
Tradfest 2019 - 'Ireland’s largest festival of traditional music and beyond, in some of Dublin’s most historic places' - will run from 23 to 27 January. The main concerts (all of which are now bookable) include:
Fri. 25th: Kathy Mattea, St Patrick's cathedral, doors 8.00 p.m., show 8.30 p.m., €34.99
Sat. 26th: The Henry Girls, the Oliver St John Gogarty, Library Bar, doors 3.00 p.m., show 4.00 p.m.
Sun. 27th: The Henry Girls, the Oak, doors 3.00 p.m., show 4.00 p.m.
Jerry Douglas, Teddy Thompson, Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, Dublin Castle, doors 6.30 p.m., show 7.00 p.m., €34.99
More details of Tradfest are TBA.
