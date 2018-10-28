News of recent visitors
Garrett Newton Band from North Carolina were headliners at the 2017 Ardara Bluegrass Festival in Co. Donegal. Pinecastle Records announce that the band's next album, Bluegrass Barn, will be released in April 2019. The title song is now available for airplay via AirplayDirect and can also be bought and downloaded on BandCamp.
Pinecastle's YouTube channel carries this video of Garrett running through 'Charlotte breakdown', which can also be seen on the band's Facebook.
*Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, who were on tour here during the snows of March, are shown below celebrating the success of their single 'Bend in the road', which Chris calls 'our little slice of bluegrass optimism'. It will be a part of their next album, which is scheduled to appear next spring. Read more on this Mountain Home Music Company e-newsletter.
*Finally, Hot Rize and the Del McCoury Band, both of whom have been away for far too long, and the Travelin' McCourys (who have not yet travelled this far) are hoping for nomination in the 2019 Grammy awards. Read more on the Hot Rize and McCoury e-newsletters.
