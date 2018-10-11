New poster for Balla 2018 and dates for Westport 2019
10th Balla Bluegrass Festival will begin in just over two weeks' time in Balla, Co. Mayo, to wind up (as far as we know at present) the 2018 bluegrass festival season in this island. The festival now has a new poster image (left), showing all the acts taking part. More details of the lineup are on the BIB post for 14 September.
The image can be seen on the Balla Festival Facebook. The wording at the bottom announces that the festival is in association with the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival; and the Westport festival's own Facebook announces that the dates for next year's event are 7-9 June 2019. Some festival-going regulars are already booking Westport accommodation...
