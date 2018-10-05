Navá tour begins TONIGHT
Navá, the unique quartet exploring relationships between the musical cultures of Ireland and Persia, launch tonight (Fri. 5 Oct.) a seven-show tour of Ireland, of which tomorrow's show in Belfast is presented by Moving on Music. Navá consists of Iranian brothers Shahab and Shayan Coohe with Niall Hughes and Paddy Kiernan, who - among other activities - are two of the most talented young bluegrass musicians in Ireland. The tour dates are:
Fri. 5th: Bello Bar, Portobello, Dublin 2, 8.30 p.m.
Sat. 6th: Duncairn Centre for Culture & Arts, Antrim Road, Belfast, 8.30 p.m. (doors 7.30, £15 conc.)
Wed. 10th: Sixmilebridge Folk Club, O Gliasain's, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.
Thurs. 11th: De Barra's, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.
Fri. 12th: Mannion's, Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.30 p.m.
Sat. 13th: The Model, The Mall, Sligo town, 8.30 p.m.
Sun. 14th: The Black Gate, Francis St., Galway city, 8.30 p.m.
Navá (also on Facebook) will be playing in Dublin in two months' time for Kaleidoscope Night (Wed. 5 Dec.) in Portobello.
