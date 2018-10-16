Ken Perlman interviewed and reviewed in summer 2018 B.M.G.
Ken Perlman (USA) announces that his latest record release, Frails & frolics: fiddle tunes from Prince Edward Island, Cape Breton, & elsewhere on clawhammer banjo, has been reviewed in the summer 2018 issue of B.M.G. magazine.
B.M.G., published by Clifford Essex in London, is the oldest fretted instrument magazine in the world. The review, by David Cotton, can be read in full here. To the same issue David Cotton contributes a four-page in-depth interview with Ken, which includes many useful links to videos and other sources. More news of Ken's many and varied activities are on his website.
