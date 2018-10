The latest newsletter from clawhammer banjo maestro Ken Perlman (USA) announces that his latest record release,, has been reviewed in the summer 2018 issue ofmagazine. B.M.G. , published by Clifford Essex in London, is the oldest fretted instrument magazine in the world. The review, by, can be read in full here . To the same issue David Cotton contributes a four-page in-depth interview with Ken, which includes many useful links to videos and other sources. More news of Ken's many and varied activities are on his website

Labels: Banjo, Media, Reviews, Visiting players