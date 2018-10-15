Jaywalkers (GB): new album and tour
Jaywalkers (GB)*, who took part in the 2013 Omagh festival and opened the Saturday night concert at the 2017 Westport festival, are releasing their album Time to save the world in November, after a successful crowdfunding pre-order campaign. It features ten original songs and a Johnny Cash cover; a video of the first song, 'This time', can be seen in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, and on YouTube.
From 1 November to 23 February the trio will be touring Britain in support of the new album, playing fifteen shows before Christmas and ten afterwards.
*Not to be confused with Cork's Prairie Jaywalkers.
