22-24 Feb. 2019

The FOAOTMAD news blog announces an Old Time Extravaganza (left) in Richmond, Surrey, England, starring Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones . Anyone who has seen them on tours in Ireland - as recently as February this year, when they taught and performed at the First Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering and later gave a workshop in Dublin - may be interested to know that their online tour schedule shows other events in Britain up to 23 November, though unfortunately none in Ireland.the Irish Old Time website announces the datesfor the second Gathering. The Gathering web page is not yet completely updated, pendings return to full health.

