Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones in Britain, 10-23 Nov. 2018
FOAOTMAD news blog announces an Old Time Extravaganza (left) in Richmond, Surrey, England, starring Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones. Anyone who has seen them on tours in Ireland - as recently as February this year, when they taught and performed at the First Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering and later gave a workshop in Dublin - may be interested to know that their online tour schedule shows other events in Britain up to 23 November, though unfortunately none in Ireland.
NB: the Irish Old Time website announces the dates 22-24 Feb. 2019 for the second Gathering. The Gathering web page is not yet completely updated, pending Bob Denton's return to full health.
Labels: Conventions, National Associations, Old-time, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home