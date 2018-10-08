Dave 'Sammy' Rohan
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival sends this sad news:
Last Saturday, the Irish music scene suffered a massive blow with the terrible news of the untimely passing of Dave 'Sammy' Rohan. Sammy was a very well known bass player across the entire music scene, but his main love was for bluegrass, country, and honky-tonk music.
He played many festivals and gigs with his band Hickory Wind, and recently bluegrass fans had the chance to hear and see him with Demolition String Band (USA) who played both the Dunmore East and Omagh bluegrass festivals.
We wish to send our condolences to Sammy's family. Bluegrass music in Ireland has lost a great musician and a great friend. May he rest in peace.
