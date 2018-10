It seems to be solo project time for the members of the Special Consensus . After last month's news of the projecthas in hand (see the BIB for 18 Sept.) comes the news that bassist Dan Eubanks (left) has released a first single, 'October in the South', from his upcoming solo album,More details and a video are on Bluegrass Today . We can expect the band to have product with them, including their award-winning album, when they're over here in the first two months of 2019.

Labels: CDs, Recordings, Video, Visiting bands