Dan Eubanks releases a single
Special Consensus. After last month's news of the project Rick Faris has in hand (see the BIB for 18 Sept.) comes the news that bassist Dan Eubanks (left) has released a first single, 'October in the South', from his upcoming solo album, Look what the city’s done.
More details and a video are on Bluegrass Today. We can expect the band to have product with them, including their award-winning album Rivers and roads, when they're over here in the first two months of 2019.
Labels: CDs, Recordings, Video, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home