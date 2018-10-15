Brookfield Knights: acts touring in summer and autumn 2019
Brookfield Knights agency (BK) asks event organisers, promoters, and venue operators to check over a list of artists on the BK roster who will be touring in 2019. Loudon writes:
There are one or two tours almost completely filled with the odd date still available and others which are just being announced. Please let us know if you can possibly fill any of the slots on tours with availability and/or let us know what might be of interest and provide a steer on what would be your preferred dates.
The following list includes only those acts whose proposed tours include Ireland. If you want information on tours that take in Britain without Ireland, contact Loudon via the BK website or e-mail.
*Woody Pines (trio) Available for England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, 12 July-4 Aug.
*3Hattrio Available for Scotland, England, Ireland, Wales, 16 Aug.-8 Sept.
*Double-header show: The Pine Hearts and the Lowest Pair Available for England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, 2-26 Oct.
