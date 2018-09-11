Vickers Vimy: in Westport TONIGHT (11 Sept.)
Co. Mayo's 'gloriously timeless' (Hot Press) folk/ Americana band Vickers Vimy - who played at last month's 24th International Bluegrass Festival at Dunmore East, Co. Waterford - will be playing tonight in the Acoustic Yard Sessions series at Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo.
Yesterday (Mon. 10 Sept.) the band released 'Chicago', the third media single from their second album Atlas of hearts. 'Chicago' can be heard in a live performance on YouTube and on Spotify. The song - inspired by the ideas of Guglielmo Marconi, who transmitted wireless signals from Clifden, Co. Galway, to Glace Bay, Nova Scotia - imagines being out on a boat in Clew Bay as a storm bears down, with giant sparks from the Marconi station in the distance like fireworks crackling in the clouds.
On its release at the end of March this year, Atlas of hearts was Charlie McGettigan's Arts Show Album of the Week on Shannonside/ Northern Sound, and was subsequently Recommended Album of the Week (RTÉ Radio 1) and Roddie Cleere's Featured Album of the Week (KCLR). It can be bought from the band's Bandcamp page.
More about Vickers Vimy is on their website. Their upcoming shows are as follows:
Tues. 11th Sept.: Acoustic Yard Sessions, Matt Molloy's, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo
Fri. 21st: Culture Night, Lucas Bar, Ennis, Co. Clare
Fri. 19th Oct.: The Underground, Peadar Kearney’s, Dame St., Dublin 2
Sun. 28th: Sligo Live Festival
Wed. 7th Nov.: Ghostlight Sessions, Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
