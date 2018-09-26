26 September 2018

Two Time Polka: October gigs

Ray Barron of Two Time Polka announces:

Here are our October gigs.

Cork Folk Festival
Sat. 6th: Upstairs in the Oliver Plunkett Bar, Cork city, 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4222779.

Sat. 20th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork, 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209.

Cork Jazz Festival
Fri. 26th: Hamlets Bar, the Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork, 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209.
Sat. 27th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork, 4.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209.
Sat. 27th: The South County Bar, West Village, Douglas, Cork, 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4891574.
Sun. 28th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork, 4.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209.
Sun. 28th: The Briar Rose Bar, Douglas Rd., Cork, 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686.
Mon. 29th: The Briar Rose Bar, Douglas Rd., Cork, 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686.

Regards,
Ray & TTP

