TWO IBMA awards for the Special C.
|The Special Consensus: (l-r) Nick Dumas, Dan Eubanks,
Rick Faris, Greg Cahill
Full details of the 2018 IBMA Awards are on Bluegrass Today. The Special C.'s online schedule at present shows a tour in these islands lasting from Thursday 17 January to Monday 11 February 2019, with no further details as yet. Next month - from 17 Oct. to 28 Oct. - they will be touring in the Netherlands, Germany, Scandinavia, and Switzerland.
