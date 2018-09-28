28 September 2018

TWO IBMA awards for the Special C.

The Special Consensus: (l-r) Nick Dumas, Dan Eubanks,
Rick Faris, Greg Cahill
The BIB is delighted to announce that the Special Consensus (its favourite US visitors, who will be returning to Ireland early in the New Year) have received two of the 2018 IBMA Awards, both arising from their latest album Rivers and roads on the Compass Records label. Rivers and roads was Album of the Year, and the Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year award went to the track 'Squirrel hunters', a traditional fiddle tune arranged by the Special C. with Alison Brown, owner of Compass Records, who also played on the track and produced the album.

Full details of the 2018 IBMA Awards are on Bluegrass Today. The Special C.'s online schedule at present shows a tour in these islands lasting from Thursday 17 January to Monday 11 February 2019, with no further details as yet. Next month - from 17 Oct. to 28 Oct. - they will be touring in the Netherlands, Germany, Scandinavia, and Switzerland.

