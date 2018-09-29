Stolen Golden Era banjo alert
Luke Coffey reported on Facebook that his Deering Golden Era banjo has been stolen from a car park in Kingswood/ Baldonnell, Dublin 22. The banjo can be seen (left) being played by Lily Sheehan (guitar and lead vocals in Mules & Men).
Luke describes it as 'a very scruffy, scuffed Deering banjo with a goldish brass tension hoop'. The Golden Era is nonetheless a top-of-the-line professional-level banjo, with all the marks of a quality instrument. Note also the straight-line tailpiece, hearts-and-flowers inlay, and of course the 'Golden Era' block in the fingerboard.
Luke's selfless advice is 'grab it if it's a bargain'; but if you encounter this banjo or hear of it, contact Luke via his website or e-mail; and please spread this news.
