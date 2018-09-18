18 September 2018

Rick Faris solo project with Dark Shadow

Rick Faris is well known to Irish audiences: he's been with the Special Consensus (USA) since 2009, first on mandolin and then guitar, on which he is a highly regarded performer and luthier. We can expect to see Rick again when the Special C. return to these islands in the first two months of 2019.

Rick was building a career before he joined the Special C., and (as well as his work as a luthier) he is taking things a stage further by preparing a solo project, to be released next year on Stephen Mougin's Dark Shadow Recording label. Full details are on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.

