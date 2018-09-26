Red Hat Acoustic Music Club: sixth birthday coming up
Apologies to Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, for omitting the news of the Club's September meeting. The Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
Paul and Anne send a reminder that the Club's November meeting (9 Nov.) will mark its sixth birthday.
