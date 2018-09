Mules & Men will be playing in the Taphouse , Ranelagh, Dublin, from 4.00 to 6.00 p.m. on Sunday 30 Sept. as part of the Ranelagh Arts Festival

Many thanks to multi-instrumentalist Randy Pasley for the following news. Randy comes from Ashe County, the most north-westerly part of North Carolina, and is now based in Eagle River, Alaska, where he is a friend of Scott Norris . His background as an award-winning performer and as a recording artist, music teacher, and music store owner is outlined on the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area website. Randy writes:Thanks also to, mandolinist of Mules & Men , for suggesting to Randy that he contact the BIB.

Labels: Jams, Visiting players