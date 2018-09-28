Randy Pasley (USA) in Dublin for Sin É jam, 16 Oct. 2018
Randy Pasley for the following news. Randy comes from Ashe County, the most north-westerly part of North Carolina, and is now based in Eagle River, Alaska, where he is a friend of Scott Norris. His background as an award-winning performer and as a recording artist, music teacher, and music store owner is outlined on the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area website. Randy writes:
I will be in Dublin Oct. 4-6 and again on Oct. 16. My wife and I are planning to come to the jam at Sin É on the 16th. I play Dobro, banjo, and guitar. I am not planning to bring an instrument over but would gladly participate if anyone has an extra instrument. Mainly I just want to meet new bluegrass friends.
Thanks also to John Denby, mandolinist of Mules & Men, for suggesting to Randy that he contact the BIB. Mules & Men will be playing in the Taphouse, Ranelagh, Dublin, from 4.00 to 6.00 p.m. on Sunday 30 Sept. as part of the Ranelagh Arts Festival.
