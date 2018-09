Photo: John Wilde, 2017

Thanks toof the seven-piece Navan-based Pilgrim St for the news that the band, having launched their EP Tour at the 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival two weeks ago, will continue with the dates shown below. Pilgrim St announce on their blog:Sun. 16th Sept.: Theatre Royal, Waterford citySat. 22nd: Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda, Co. LouthSun. 23rd: Black Box, BelfastSat. 20th Oct.: Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen, Co. SligoSat. 27th: Balor Arts Theatre, Ballybofey, Co. DonegalFri. 23rd Nov.: Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, Co. WestmeathSat. 24th: Siamsa Tire, Tralee, Co. KerrySat. 15th Dec.: Tara Na Ri, Navan, Co. MeathSat. 5th Jan.: Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Co. CavanOnline booking facilities are on the 'Tour' page of Pilgrim St's website

