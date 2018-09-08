08 September 2018

Pilgrim St.'s EP Tour, Sept. 2018-Jan. 2019

Thanks to Eugene Donegan of the seven-piece Navan-based Pilgrim St for the news that the band, having launched their EP Tour at the 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival two weeks ago, will continue with the dates shown below. Pilgrim St announce on their blog:

We are really looking forward to getting back out on the road over the coming months and bringing our show to new venues and back to old familiar haunts.

Sun. 16th Sept.: Theatre Royal, Waterford city
Sat. 22nd: Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda, Co. Louth
Sun. 23rd: Black Box, Belfast

Sat. 20th Oct.: Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen, Co. Sligo
Sat. 27th: Balor Arts Theatre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal

Fri. 23rd Nov.: Dean Crowe Theatre, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
Sat. 24th: Siamsa Tire, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Sat. 15th Dec.: Tara Na Ri, Navan, Co. Meath

Sat. 5th Jan.: Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Co. Cavan

Online booking facilities are on the 'Tour' page of Pilgrim St's website.

Photo: John Wilde, 2017

