Pilgrim St sign with Brookfield Knights
Pilgrim St at the Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo, 2018
(photo: Elaine Kelly)
(photo: Elaine Kelly)
Following yesterday's news of Pilgrim St and their current EP Tour, which will last till January, we received this announcement from Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights roots music agency:
Hi, folks - please allow me to introduce you to a great band from Ireland that we will be working with in the coming months as we are so fired up about their performance and music. Band leader Eugene Donegan is Cc'd here.
The band is called Pilgrim St - a seven-piece unit that has been together now for four years. They are keen to expand their reach and we are delighted to give them a help to do that.
Website and links to various video clips follow below.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home