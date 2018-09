L-r: Jens Kruger, Joel Landsberg, Uwe Kruger

Thanks to Pat Kelleher (left) of Dripsey, Co. Cork, master of the long-necked banjo, who sends this news:Pat and the Kruger Brothers have together been part of the recent 'Banjo Events' at the Eagle Music Shop in England. The Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention has been held for fifteen years near Lenoir, NC, an area rich in historic associations. As well as Pat and the Kruger Brothers (below), artists appearing at this year's Convention include Strictly Clean and Decent andwith) and Laura Boosinger with Josh Goforth , all of whom (except Ron) have played in Ireland.

