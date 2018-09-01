Pat Kelleher in Happy Valley, NC
Pat Kelleher (left) of Dripsey, Co. Cork, master of the long-necked banjo, who sends this news:
I’m in North Carolina USA at the moment and will be performing at the Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 a.m. with a great lineup of other performers including my friends, the Kruger Brothers.
Pat and the Kruger Brothers have together been part of the recent 'Banjo Events' at the Eagle Music Shop in England. The Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention has been held for fifteen years near Lenoir, NC, an area rich in historic associations. As well as Pat and the Kruger Brothers (below), artists appearing at this year's Convention include Strictly Clean and Decent (Kay and Pat Crouch with Ron Shuffler) and Laura Boosinger with Josh Goforth, all of whom (except Ron) have played in Ireland.
L-r: Jens Kruger, Joel Landsberg, Uwe Kruger
