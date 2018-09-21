Owensboro named as a National Music City
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (formerly the International Bluegrass Music Museum) at Owensboro, Kentucky, for the news that the Select Traveler organisation has designated Owensboro as a National Music City, along with such centres as Macon, Georgia; Branson, Missouri; Cleveland, Ohio; and Seattle, Washington.
The Grand Opening of the BMHoF&M's new premises in Owensboro takes place a month from now: full details are on its website.
