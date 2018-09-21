21 September 2018

Owensboro named as a National Music City

Thanks to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (formerly the International Bluegrass Music Museum) at Owensboro, Kentucky, for the news that the Select Traveler organisation has designated Owensboro as a National Music City, along with such centres as Macon, Georgia; Branson, Missouri; Cleveland, Ohio; and Seattle, Washington.

The Grand Opening of the BMHoF&M's new premises in Owensboro takes place a month from now: full details are on its website.

Labels: ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 3:58 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home