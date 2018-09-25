25 September 2018

Outlaw Country Show concerts, Oct.-Nov. 2018

In the summer and autumn of 2017 Barry Johnston (right) and his Outlaw Country Show gave a series of successful concerts in Ulster, presenting the music of Willie Nelson, Guy Clark, Steve Earle, John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and more. Barry now announces a new series of shows in the coming months:

Sat. 6th Oct.: Market Place Theatre, Armagh city, 8.00 p.m., £12.50
Thurs. 8th Nov.: Bangor Chamber of Commerce, Bangor, Co. Down (details TBA)
Fri. 9th: Courtyard Theatre, Antrim town (details TBA)

