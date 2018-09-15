Old-time music workshop week in Spain, 4-11 May 2019
Kate Lissauer (left), whose Buffalo Gals were the old-time headliners at this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, sends a quick e-newsletter to announce that the next old-time music workshop week in Andalusia, Spain, will be on 4-11 May 2019.
Prices will be the same as for this year's event (19-26 May 2018), so check here for the details till Kate is able to update the website.
