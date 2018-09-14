Old Hannah at Cashel Arts Festival, 22 Sept. 2018
Old Hannah (above; also on Facebook) will be taking part in this year's Cashel Arts Festival at 9.00 p.m. on Saturday 22 Sept. in St John the Baptist Cathedral, John St., Cashel. Tickets (€14, including €2 booking fee) can be booked online. Old Hannah can be seen and heard on YouTube performing their song 'Irish boys' on TG4's 'Ceol ar an Imeall'.
