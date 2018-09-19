NTB prepare for IBMA WOB
IBMA's World of Bluegrass, Niall Toner announces on Facebook:
Good to hear from friends in Chapel Hill and Raleigh, NC, that the storms have passed, and it's all systems 'go' for IBMA next week! Great to know that damage was not too severe, but also, that there will be fund-raising activities during the week to help those who did suffer some losses. The Niall Toner Band will be making a contribution to this fund.
NTB will also be playing their showcase gigs on the Master's Stage on Wednesday at 4.20 p.m., and Darwin Davidson's Bluegrass Showcase in the Marriott Hotel at 10.30 p.m. that same night. We are also hoping to play at the Grey Fox and California Bluegrass Association suites, as well as playing around the Convention Centre and hotel.
Niall Toner Band for a copy of these original songs! Looking forward to WOB 2018!
The NTB warmed up for IBMA last Sunday at Rahanna, Co. Louth, with Evan Lyons joining them on banjo - the photo on the left shows Dick Gladney, Evan, and Niall. More details are here. Photo at top shows (l-r) Johnny Gleeson, Niall, Gerry Madden, Dick.
