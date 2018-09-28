Music at Naul in the next month
e-newsletter, the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, draws attention to three acts coming in the next month, beginning tomorrow: folk/ trad guitar- and melodeon-player Tim Edey (Sat. 29 Sept.), US country singer/ songwriter Kimmie Rhodes (Sat. 13 Oct.), and folk/ Americana singer/ songwriter trio The Whileaways, consisting of Noriana Kennedy, Noelie McDonnell, and Nicola Joyce (Sat. 20 Oct.). Details, performance videos, ticket prices, and online booking facilities are available through the links shown above.
Labels: concerts, Country, Folk, Songwriting, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home