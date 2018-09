In its latest e-newsletter , the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, draws attention to three acts coming in the next month, beginning tomorrow: folk/ trad guitar- and melodeon-player Tim Edey (Sat. 29 Sept.), US country singer/ songwriter Kimmie Rhodes (Sat. 13 Oct.), and folk/ Americana singer/ songwriter trio The Whileaways , consisting of, and(Sat. 20 Oct.). Details, performance videos, ticket prices, and online booking facilities are available through the links shown above.

