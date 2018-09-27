Midnight Skyracer at IBMA WOB
IBMA's World of Bluegrass is in full swing this week in Raleigh, NC, and is naturally receiving ample coverage in Bluegrass Today; the Awards Show takes place tonight.
Yesterday's BT post on the Wednesday lunchtime showcases consists of fine photos by Frank Baker of three young bands - including nine images of Midnight Skyracer (UK), with Tabitha Agnew of Cup O' Joe (Co. Armagh) on banjo. Midnight Skyracer performed at the recent Omagh bluegrass festival - see the report by Eilis Boland and photos by Ronnie Norton on Lonesome Highway.
