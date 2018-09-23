Midnight Run (USA) at Lissan House, 27 Sept. 2018
Midnight Run from east Tennessee, both of whose last two shows in Ireland will be in the vicinity of Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. Sharon Loughrin of the Red Room, where Midnight Run will be playing on Wednesday 26 Sept., reports:
The Red Room concert is pretty much fully booked, but there are still a few seats free for the Midnight Run concert at Lissan House, Drumgrass Rd, Cookstown, this Thursday night (27th) This will be the last chance to hear some excellent Tennessee bluegrass before the boys head over to Scotland. The show starts at 8.30 sharp, tickets are £15, bookable through Eventbrite, Lissan House on 028 867 63312, or payable at the door on the night. Refreshments during the interval or BYO.
Lissan House [photo above] is a fascinating old property dating back to the early 1600s. Several bluegrass concerts have been hosted in the music room, an unusual and atmospheric venue well worth a visit for the house alone. Proceeds go to the restoration fund for Lissan.
Full directions for getting to Lissan House, including postcode, are on its website.
