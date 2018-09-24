24 September 2018

Lonesome Highway at Omagh 2019

The stages have been dismantled and the sound equipment packed away after another exciting music festival in the Ulster American Folk Park, outside Omagh in N. Ireland (31/08 - 02/09/18). Once again we were treated to a world class lineup of not just bluegrass acts but also old time, folk, and cajun bands from the US, Europe, and Ireland.

Lonesome Highway sent their two intrepid reporters along - myself and photographer/broadcaster Ronnie Norton as always, to report back on proceedings. We certainly were not disappointed.

This is Eilis Boland's introduction to the thoughtful, comprehensive, and warmly enthusiastic reports by herself and Ronnie Norton on the 27th annual Omagh bluegrass festival, which (together with collages of over thirty splendid photos taken by Ronnie) can be read on Lonesome Highway, Ireland's online 'music portal for hard core country, folk, bluegrass, roots, & Americana'. Whether you were at the festival or not, this is strongly recommended.

