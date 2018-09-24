Lonesome Highway at Omagh 2019
Lonesome Highway sent their two intrepid reporters along - myself and photographer/broadcaster Ronnie Norton as always, to report back on proceedings. We certainly were not disappointed.
This is Eilis Boland's introduction to the thoughtful, comprehensive, and warmly enthusiastic reports by herself and Ronnie Norton on the 27th annual Omagh bluegrass festival, which (together with collages of over thirty splendid photos taken by Ronnie) can be read on Lonesome Highway, Ireland's online 'music portal for hard core country, folk, bluegrass, roots, & Americana'. Whether you were at the festival or not, this is strongly recommended.
