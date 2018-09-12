Landless: four-part harmony in Belfast, 15 Sept. 2018 (update)
Moving on Music announce that Landless (Lily Power, Meabh Meir, Ruth Clinton, Sinead Lynch), from Dublin and Belfast, will be in concert (supported by harpist Eilís Lavelle) on this coming Saturday (15 Sept.) in the Upper Gallery of the MAC, Belfast. Doors open at 9.00 p.m.; tickets (£12/ £8) can be booked online here, where there are full details of the group and the event. Their album Bleaching bones appeared earlier this year; their music can be heard on BandCamp, their own YouTube channel, and elsewhere on YouTube.
Update: Landless can also be heard at the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, the following evening (Sun. 16 Sept.), where they will appear as special guests in a concert by US multi-instrumentalist and composer Peter Broderick; full details here.
Labels: Agencies, concerts, Folk, Irish music, Sacred Harp, Scots music, Singing, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home