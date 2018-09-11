11 September 2018

Horsenecks in Britain next month - with new album

Thanks to the FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that the Horsenecks string band, from Portland, OR, and Liverpool, will be playing a few dates in Britain at the end of October. The band announce:

We're celebrating the release of our brand new album Fiddlehead! Recorded in Portland in late 2017 and all live around a single microphone, Fiddlehead is a dynamic collection of old time fiddle tunes, banjo tunes, vocal harmonies, and original music.

The Horsenecks played at the 2017 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in the five-piece configuration shown below. The fifteen tracks on Fiddlehead can be sampled and bought through cdbaby.

