Horsenecks in Britain next month - with new album
Thanks to the FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that the Horsenecks string band, from Portland, OR, and Liverpool, will be playing a few dates in Britain at the end of October. The band announce:
We're celebrating the release of our brand new album Fiddlehead! Recorded in Portland in late 2017 and all live around a single microphone, Fiddlehead is a dynamic collection of old time fiddle tunes, banjo tunes, vocal harmonies, and original music.
The Horsenecks played at the 2017 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in the five-piece configuration shown below. The fifteen tracks on Fiddlehead can be sampled and bought through cdbaby.
Labels: CDs, Festivals, Old-time, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home