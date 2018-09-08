Gwenifer Raymond at Whelan's. Dublin, 9 Sept. 2018
Gwenifer Raymond will be playing upstairs at 8.00 p.m. on Sunday 9 Sept. Her website bio states:
After years of playing around the Welsh valleys in various punk outfits she began listening more to pre-war blues musicians as well as Appalachian folk players, eventually leading into the guitar players of the American Primitive genre. She has since been playing her own moody and often-times manic original American-Primitive-styled compositions on guitar and banjo around the UK and the US.
Videos of 'Sometimes there's blood', from her album You never were much of a dancer, can be watched on her website and YouTube; it's a guitar instrumental that has much of the character of a driving banjo tune. Her clawhammer banjo playing on 'Idumea' can be seen and heard here.
