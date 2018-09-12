Greg Cahill takes coffee (and more)
|The Special Consensus: (l-r) Nick Dumas, Dan Eubanks,
Rick Faris, Greg Cahill
In his 'Having a coffee with' series on Bluegrass Today, Richard Thompson presents a long, informative interview with Greg Cahill, founder and leader since 1975 of the Special Consensus (USA). The feature includes many details of Greg's career as a performing and recording artist, plus his likes in food, drink, songs, albums, banjos, sports teams, and much more. Be sure to read his favourite bluegrass memory, about halfway through the interview. Greg has also served as IBMA board member, chairman, and president, and received an IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award in 2011.
The BIB is delighted to announce that the Special Consensus, its favourite US visitors, will be returning to Ireland early in the New Year. The band's online schedule at present shows a tour in Ireland and Britain lasting from Thursday 17 January to Monday 11 February 2019, with no further details as yet.
