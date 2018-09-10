GHS Fingerboard Care Kit now available
GHS Strings announce a new addition to their string cleaning products: the Fingerboard Care Kit, which includes a fret buffer, a bottle of GHS Fingerboard Cleaner/Conditioner, and a cloth. The kit is suitable for all stringed instruments with natural, non-glossy, darker fingerboards.
Full instructions for using the kit are on the GHS store website. The price from GHS is shown as $8.24 and the suggested retail price as $10.99; check with your local dealer for the price in Ireland.
Labels: Hardware, Instruments, Strings, Suppliers
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home