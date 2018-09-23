European Bluegrass Festival Voorthuizen (NL): 30 May-1 June 2019
Feel like a bluegrass break on the Continent next spring? The place of the venerable European World of Bluegrass Festival (EWOB) - of which the twentieth and final edition was held last year at Voorthuizen in the central Netherlands - has been taken by the European Bluegrass Festival Voorthuizen, organised by Bluegrass Voorthuizen.
The first edition of the new festival was successfully held on 10-12 May this year, and next year's event will be on the three days from Thursday 30 May to Saturday 1 June 2019. Eighteen bands will be on the lineup. Bands wishing to perform can download an application form, to be completed and delivered by e-mail by 1 December 2018. Full details are on the festival's website.
